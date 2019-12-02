One in 18 kids goes to school with a gun

New study says gun background checks reduce likelihood that teen will take guns to school

(FOX NEWS) — A new study says one in 18 US teens brings a gun to school.

That’s nearly one million armed teens.

The sobering statistic is part of a study that looked at nearly 180,000 high school students.

Boys were more likely than girls to be armed and while teens reported taking guns to school in every state 83-percent were in states that did not have universal background checks.

The reasons for the weapons, teens said they were more likely to bring a gun to school if they felt threatened.

Firearms are the second leading cause of death for kids and teens.

The study results were published today in the journal “Pediatrics.”

