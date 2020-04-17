(NBC News) The White House has issued guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions and reopening the U.S. economy.

President Trump says more than half the states are ready to begin.



“We are not opening all at once. But one careful step at a time,” Mr. Trump said.



The plan includes three phases.

First, a gradual return to work and public life, with social distancing and schools closed. High-risk individuals will stay home.



In the second phase, non-essential travel will resume, schools will open, and restrictions on restaurants, sports and large gatherings will be eased.



Finally, something close to normal life will return, but with a new focus on minimizing crowds and increased hygiene.

States would begin when coronavirus cases have dropped for 14 days.



Democrats argue the plan needs much more detail about testing to help minimize the risk of new infections.



