On this Day: Pearl Harbor attacked

It's been nearly 78 years since the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941.

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (NBC NEWS) — Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

December 7th, 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.”

Hundreds of Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

21-ships of the pacific fleet were sunk or damaged.

Including the USS Arizona, which lost more than 1,100 crewmen.

More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.

The attack drew the United States into World War Two.

