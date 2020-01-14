On The Brink Of Collapse: Storm Erosion Threatens Lake Huron Homes

At least three Lexington, Michigan homes are in danger of collapsing into Lake Huron after weekend storms took a heavy toll on the shoreline.

by: Paula Tutman

(WDIV)  Creeping erosion is just feet away from three homes in Lexington, Michigan, on the shore of Lake Huron.

One now sits just inches from the collapsing bluff.  Weekend storms created heavy waves on the lake, which took a heavy toll on the shore.

Gary Smith just moved into his home after eight months of renovations.  Now he’s in danger of losing it, and his insurance policy doesn’t cover erosion.

