On The Brink Of Collapse: Storm Erosion Threatens Lake Huron Homes

(WDIV) Creeping erosion is just feet away from three homes in Lexington, Michigan, on the shore of Lake Huron.
One now sits just inches from the collapsing bluff. Weekend storms created heavy waves on the lake, which took a heavy toll on the shore.
Gary Smith just moved into his home after eight months of renovations. Now he’s in danger of losing it, and his insurance policy doesn’t cover erosion.
More: http://bit.ly/2uO0mD4
