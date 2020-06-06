Omaha, Nebraska Mayor Responds To Outrage Over Facebook Comment About Korean Letters

(WOWT) – – A woman choosing to display her name using Korean letters became the target of a response from Omaha, Nebraska Mayor Jean Stothert after commenting on the mayor’s post earlier this week about the emergency order.
The mayor’s reply read: “a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn’t list their name, is a coward.”
Soyeon Sohn is a Korean American. A family from Hastings, Nebraska adopted her when she was 4-months-old.
