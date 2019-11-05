Ohio woman killed by her own Great Danes

An Ohio woman was found dead inside her home, apparently mauled to death by her own dogs.

The body of 49-year old Mary Matthews was found by her husband and son on a bathroom floor.

Authorities say two “large but thin” Great Danes were at the home.

The coroner believes she was attacked by the dogs.

You can see the pain in Mark Matthews face.

A husband trying to cope with the loss of his wife.

49-year-old Mary Matthews loved animals, especially the two Great Danes they rescued a couple of years ago.

Recently, Matt says one of them became extremely vicious and bit him in the arm three weeks ago.

Mark Matthews says, “I wanted to get rid of him but she wouldn’t.”

Last week, Mark had to serve a few days in the Warren County Jail for a child support issue. He was released on Friday.

Mark Matthews says, “I come home with my son because my son picked me up and we found her in the bathroom.”

His wife was dead.

Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill says, “The investigation found that she had a lot of questionable puncture marks on her legs and her torso and some gouges.”

Investigators say the couple’s home in the Silver Lake subdivision of Clearcreek Township was full of blood and there were signs inside the house that Mary had tried to fight the dogs off and tend to her injuries.

“We got some preliminary results back from the coroner’s office and the cause of death is being attributed to the dog attack.”

They say the dogs were out on the back patio, so it appears Mary was able to get them out of the house.

But she never called authorities for help.

“No she didn’t. I don’t know why.”

Mark Matthews is sharing what happened to warn others, if they have a dog they love that turns vicious.

“It’s not smart to keep them because it’s just a ticking time bomb.”