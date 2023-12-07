AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As was previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Air Force on Wednesday grounded the entire fleet of CV-22 Ospreys following a fatal crash in Japan on Nov. 29 that killed eight U.S. servicemembers.

Officials with Bell Boeing released a statement, saying:

“Thank you for reaching out to Bell Boeing regarding the DoD V-22 safety stand down. We are deeply saddened by the CV-22 fatal mishap in Japan. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and loved ones of the crew members on board. We are standing by to provide support as requested by the AFSOC staff and Joint Program Office.” Officials with Bell Boeing

Of the eight servicemembers killed, the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs Office reports one was previously stationed at Cannon Air Force Base.

According to Air Force officials, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33 a native of Florida entered into active duty on September 3, 2013. He served as a Medical Operations Flight Chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Kadena Air Base in Japan.

Air Force officials said Lavoy was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron, 24th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base before his assignment to the Kadena Air Base in Japan.