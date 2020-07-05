Officials: 343 more COVID-19 cases in Michigan reported today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 65,876 total coronavirus cases and 5,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 343 cases from yesterday.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 65,533 cases and 5,972 deaths.



On July 3rd, the state agency said 52,841 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is reminding residents that there is still time to support small businesses participating in the MI Local Biz community crowdfunding program. MEDC will provide up to $5,000 in matching funds per business to help them as they work to recover from the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.



“This program is a unique opportunity for patrons of these small businesses to help them in a time of need,” said Michele Wildman, Senior Vice President of Community Development at the MEDC.



Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is continuing to process a record number of claims. Since March 15, 2.2 million eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits, with over $14.3 billion in benefits paid to over 2 million workers. 94.5% of eligible claimants have received or are approved for benefits.



The Food and Drug Administration commissioner is rejecting a claim by President Donald Trump that 99% of coronavirus cases are “harmless.”



Dr. Stephen Hahn tells CNN and ABC that he’s “not going to get into who is right and who is wrong,” but that government data clearly show “this is a serious problem.”



He adds that “any case is tragic” and that to stem the tide of surging cases people should follow government guidance to practice social distancing and wear a mask.



Yesterday, Trump said the U.S. was testing too much and falsely asserted that “by so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless.”



The World Health Organization has said about 20% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 progress to severe disease, including pneumonia and respiratory failure. Those with mild or no symptoms, meanwhile, could spread the virus to others.