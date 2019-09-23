Officer Investigated After Arrest of 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old

Florida school resource officer accused of violating procedure when he arrested 6-year-old and 8-year-old children in separate incidents.

(WESH) An Orlando, Florida police officer’s arrest of a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old in unrelated incidents Thursday has prompted an internal investigation.

Officials with the Orlando Police Department said Officer Dennis Turner was working as a School Resource Officer when he made the arrests.

Officials said the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, which Turner did not obtain.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center and then released to family. The 6-year-old was released and returned to school before he was processed.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kNzsXn