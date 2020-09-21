NYS Attorney General Letitia James coming to Rochester Sunday in wake of Daniel Prude death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James will be in Rochester on Sunday.
The attorney general’s office has been investigating the death of Daniel Prude since April. Sunday’s appearance in Rochester will be the attorney general’s first visit to the city since news of Prude’s death became public earlier this month.
James will be holding a press conference at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church at 12:45 p.m.
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2.
The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.
A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up. Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements.
Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.
Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke September 2.
