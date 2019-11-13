Nurse Woes

A new survey of nearly 20,000 registered nurses across the country reveals a variety of problems in the workplace -- including a nursing shortage, increased pressure and responsiblity and workplace violence.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is showing the types of challenges nurses face every day.

AMN Healthcare, a nursing staffing agency, conducted a survey of nearly 20,000 registered nurses.

More than half said the nursing shortage has gotten worse over the last five years.

41-percent said they had been victims of bullying or some type of workplace violence.

In fact, nurses may soon need some tlc themselves.

66-percent felt the job was affecting their health and 44-percent have considered quitting.

Despite all of this, 81-percent of nurses said they were satisifed with their career.

