Nurse Woes

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is showing the types of challenges nurses face every day.
AMN Healthcare, a nursing staffing agency, conducted a survey of nearly 20,000 registered nurses.
More than half said the nursing shortage has gotten worse over the last five years.
41-percent said they had been victims of bullying or some type of workplace violence.
In fact, nurses may soon need some tlc themselves.
66-percent felt the job was affecting their health and 44-percent have considered quitting.
Despite all of this, 81-percent of nurses said they were satisifed with their career.
