Not much difference between brand name foods and store brands

Turns out many consumers find generic, store brand versions of their favorite foods aren't all that different from the name brands and definitely cheaper

(FOX NEWS) — Now that you’re all tapped out of cash from the christmas and valentine’s day holidays how can you ring up some “cha-ching” in grocery savings?

Several consumer and data firms say go generic.

Consumer groups and companies, including “Consumer Reports”, “IRI” and the National Bureau of Economic research say shopping for generic, non-name brand products is just as good for key

Home staples and sometimes better than name-brand products.

Consumer Reports doing comparison pricing, finding that buying generic can cut 30 percent on supermarket spending.

The company’s taste testers also sampled nearly 60 store-brand foods and found almost half were just as good as their name-brand rivals.

Among the best brands for good generic quality: Frozen foods and snack foods, milk and juice, spices and baking products, over-the-counter pain relievers, water, and cleaning products.

