Not much difference between brand name foods and store brands

(FOX NEWS) — Now that you’re all tapped out of cash from the christmas and valentine’s day holidays how can you ring up some “cha-ching” in grocery savings?
Several consumer and data firms say go generic.
Consumer groups and companies, including “Consumer Reports”, “IRI” and the National Bureau of Economic research say shopping for generic, non-name brand products is just as good for key
Home staples and sometimes better than name-brand products.
Consumer Reports doing comparison pricing, finding that buying generic can cut 30 percent on supermarket spending.
The company’s taste testers also sampled nearly 60 store-brand foods and found almost half were just as good as their name-brand rivals.
Among the best brands for good generic quality: Frozen foods and snack foods, milk and juice, spices and baking products, over-the-counter pain relievers, water, and cleaning products.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery defying expectations
- Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding gowns
- Study: Later bedtime for kids linked to obesity
- College prof who called police on black student will not teach
- Breaking up is harder in the age of social media