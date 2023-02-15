MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Madison County near Highway 53 and Burwell Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that there were no survivors in the crash. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed two people were killed.

Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) officials confirmed that a military helicopter was involved in the crash, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) later identified the helicopter as a UH-60, which is a Black Hawk. The FAA could not release any details about the origin of the flight. However, Pentagon officials told CBS News that the helicopter was involved in a training mission with the Tennessee National Guard.

Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: US Army) Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The incident happened at the intersection Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to their Twitter page around 7 p.m. stating that Highway 53 would be closed in both directions through Thursday. The closures will be lanes between Jeff Road and Douglas Road, and between Research Park Boulevard and Jeff Road.

MCSO recommends traveling over to Hazel Green to utilize Pulaski Pike or Hwy. 231/431 as the optimal routes to get to Huntsville and Old Railroad Bed Road or Wall Triana from Hwy 53 to get to the Madison area.

Team Redstone issued a statement on the crash reading, “Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.”

WHNT PHOTO WHNT PHOTO WHNT PHOTO

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency officials work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.