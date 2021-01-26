NNSA to host virtual job fair for Nuclear Security Enterprise Jan. 27

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) announced it will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) tomorrow, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT).

NNSA said it is is seeking to hire about 2,000 new employees to join its workforce in 2021 and continue to build the next generation of nuclear security professionals.

The virtual job fair announcement states it will include hiring officials from NNSA and its National Laboratories, Plants, and Sites including:

Kansas City National Security Campus (Missouri)

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (California)

Los Alamos National Laboratory (New Mexico)

Nevada National Security Site

Pantex Plant (Texas)

Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico & California)

Savannah River Site (South Caroline)

Y-12 National Security Complex (Tennessee)

Announced to be continuing the partnership at the in-person and virtual NSE job fairs last year, NNSA federal managers and NNSA Management and Operating (M&O) contracting partners will be present at this fair, eager to interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support America’s national security mission.

Individuals are encouraged to register for the event at this link.

“NNSA’s vital national security missions help keep our Nation and our world safe and secure, so we’re excited to be hosting this event, and to be recruiting and interviewing our nation’s top talents and professionals,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s Director of Human Resources, “Even more, we look forward to welcoming those outstanding individuals to our team, and to the service of our Nation, at the Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

The NSE stated it is hiring for positions in all areas.

Described by the announcement, during the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with federal and contractor hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding available opportunities. Candidates will also have the opportunity to visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest.

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although candidates will also have the opportunity to register and submit resumes the day of the event.

More information can be found here.