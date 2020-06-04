Nissan recalls nearly 1.9m cars for hood latch problem

For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the US and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving

(FOX NEWS) — For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the US and Canada.

The carmaker making the move to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood to fly open while cars are moving.

The latest recall covers nearly 1.9-million Altimas and includes cars from the 2013 through 2015 model years that were recalled earlier.

It’s also been expanded to 2016 through 2018 model years.

Nissan has said a coating can flake off the secondary hood latch, exposing bare metal.

Over time, the metal can rust and cause the secondary latch to stay open.

If the main latch isn’t closed and the cars are driven, the secondary latch may not hold the hood down as designed.

Nissan doesn’t have a fix yet, so owners will get a letter this month with instructions for proper latch inspection and maintenance.

Once a final remedy is developed, they’ll get another letter telling them to take their cars to dealers for free repair.

