BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Earlier this week, an Ohio mother tweeted that her son wanted two things for his birthday — a Nintendo Switch and a trip to Buffalo.
When she told him he could pick one, he chose a trip to Buffalo to try some of our beloved pizza.
This morning on Wake Up!, we found out why the little guy loves Buffalo. Hear from him and his mom in the video below:
MORE | Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Nintendo Switch or trip to Buffalo? Ohio boy chooses Queen City
- Woman charged in crash that killed NYPD officer livestreamed herself drinking hours before
- San Jacinto Christian Academy to host annual Love Thy Neighbor Walk-A-Thon April 28
- TxDOT calls for safer driving as work zone traffic deaths rise
- New stimulus package: Biden to unveil free preschool, community college, paid leave, child tax credits