Nine Wounded In Denver Shooting

Police say a Sunday afternoon picnic was the target of the drive-by shooting.

(KUSA/NBC News) Nine people were wounded Sunday in a drive-by shooting in a Denver, Colorado park.

A spokesman for the Denver Police Department said six victims were transported to the hospital, and three more victims showed up at the hospital on their own.

None of the victims suffered injures that appear to be life-threatening. A tenth person sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while trying to get away.

The victims appeared to be having a family gathering in the park, and are not suspected of having any involvement in the shooting.

