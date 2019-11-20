NICB announces 2018’s most stolen cars

Honda Civic was the most stolen car of 2018.

(CNN) — Honda Civics aren’t just some of the most popular vehicles on the roads — they are a favorite among car thieves.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released its list of the ten most stolen vehicles of 20-18.

The 2000 Honda Civic topped the list with more than 38,000 of the cars stolen last year.

The 1997 Honda Accord came in second with the 2006 Ford Pickup truck in third.

Just shy of 750,000 vehicles were stole in 2018, which is about 3 percent less than the previous year.

To protect against theft, the NICB recommends locking cars, rolling up windows, and parking in well lit areas.

