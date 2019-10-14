New “zombie drug” on streets

(FOX NEWS) — The dangerous new drug “Flakka” has made its way from the dark web to the streets.

Nicknamed the “zombie drug,” a white granular powder that’s a mix of hallucinogen and stimulant.

It gives boundless energy to people who have altered perception and can lead to dangerous behavior.

These Magna, Utah neighbors noticed some unusual goings on across the street.

That’s when police moved in and busted the occupants for running a Flakka drug operation.

Flakka can be ordered off the internet and delivered anywhere.

Some of the side effects include psychosis and out-of-control violent behavior.