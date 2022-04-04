(The Hill) – New York City mayor Eric Adams (D) has announced the launch of a digital campaign in five Florida markets to denounce the state’s new “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

“I am the mayor of New York City, but I have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community — come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want,” Adams said in a news conference on Monday. “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City.”

Adams also said in the news conference that he partnered with numerous companies to conduct the digital displays in the five Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

Adams noted that the city taxpayers will not pay for the new billboard campaign, stating it is being funded by the companies.

“LGBTQ+ youth deserve the same things that all young people deserve: to be seen, to be heard, and to be respected,” said Lambda Legal CEO and Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network founder Kevin Jennings said in a statement. “Schools and curriculums that are inclusive of all young people and their families literally save lives. We’re here with a welcoming, loud, and proud message to let LGBTQ+ young people know they are not alone.”

The move comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed what is known to critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, or HB 1557, into law last week.

The new law bars educators in the state from talking about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary schools. Parents would be able to take legal action against school districts they believe have violated the measure.

In a previous statement, Disney said it will join efforts to repeal the new law, making the announcement after it faced widespread criticism for initially remaining silent on the bill.

The new campaign will run in the five Florida cities starting from April 4 through May 29, the mayor’s office said.