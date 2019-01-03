New York Boy Dies After Possible Allergic Reaction To Fish Smell

The NYPD say an 11-year-old boy died on New Year's Day after a possible allergic reaction to fish.

Police responded to reports of an unconscious person at a Brooklyn home Tuesday evening.

They found 11-year-old Camron Jean-Pierre unconscious and unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

People at the scene told investigators someone in the home was cooking fish and the boy was allergic to fish.

It appears Jean-Pierre did not eat any fish, but he still may have had an allergic reaction.

A health official explained that it's not unheard of.

Board Certified Allergist Dr. Purvi Parikh says, "And reports of touching the food, in some cases inhaling the food, which is the least common way, but it is possible unfortunately. It's important to have and use your emergency epinephrine injector and then call nine one one or take your child to a hospital immediately."

The cause of death is still under investigation.