Officials announcing a new vaping detection device, similar to a smoke detector, that would be installed in schools to alert adults when vape smoke is in the building.

(FOX NEWS) — New technology now helping a local school district stomp out vaping.

School and government officials in Islip, New York joining forces with tech developers to present the Halo Smart Sensor.

The device can detect a variety of different vapors generated from e-cigarettes alerting faculty and staff to when students are vaping in school.

Officials hope this will help prevent young kids from picking up the deadly habit.

Health officials say a 17-year old from the Bronx is the first person in the state of New York to die from illnesses linked to vaping bringing the national death toll to 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also now reporting over one-thousand cases of vaping illnesses across the country.