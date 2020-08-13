New study reveals millions of Americans can’t pay rent

As unemployment rates continue to skyrocket across the US, "Cancel Rent" has become a rallying cry from coast to coast.

A new survey conducted by the US Census Bureau revealing millions of tenants say they can not pay their rent.

Housing activists are pushing for federal action to freeze all rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, critics argue withholding rent has dire consequences for landlords.

