New quarters with cool designs are coming

The Federal Reserve will launch five new quarters throughout 2020 - featuring images of historic American Parks and Wildlife sites on the backs.

(FOX NEWS) — You may have to do a double take the next time you get some change.

The Federal Reserve is launching five brand new quarters.

Each featuring a different design on the back, honoring a different national park or historic site.

These jazzed up coins are part of the Reserve’s 2020 America the Beautiful program.

The first quarter set to be released showcases the fruit bats native to the National Park of American Samoa.

They come out on February 3rd with the other designs set to follow throughout the remainder of the year.

Coin collectors who don’t want to wait can buy individual quarters online through the US Mint.

More from MyHighPlains.com: