(KTLA) -- While public health professionals are urging everyone to wipe down surfaces with disinfecting wipes to stave off coronavirus, water officials are worried a dramatic rise in the number of people flushing wipes will overwhelm wastewater treatment plants and home plumbing.

It’s important to throw wipes, paper towels and other cleaning materials in the trash, not down the toilet, the California Water Resources Control Board said in a news release Tuesday.