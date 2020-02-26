New lie detector test

A new high-tech lie detector test uses infrared light and the eye to determine the truth.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WTHR) — There’s a new high-tech lie detector test that could make the polygraph machine obsolete.

It’s called, ‘EyeDetect’ and it analyzes eye behavior using an infrared camera during a series of questions.

Lie detector examiner John Larkins travels the US teaching law enforcement experts how the technology works.

According to Larkins, there are two law enforcement agencies in Georgia already using ‘EyeDetect’.

He says the device is correct 90 percent of the time and while the results are not admissible in court, Larkins believes the device could help solve criminal investigations across the country.

Larkins also believes ‘EyeDetect’ could help exonerate those who are falsely accused based on its high accuracy level.

