New law would ban ‘virginity testing’ in California

SACRAMENTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) — Lawmakers in California are moving to ban what many feel is an archaic and demeaning practice — virginity testing.

If performed by a doctor, the procedure is currently allowed but a proposed bill would ban it.

Assemb. Lorena Gonzalez says, “There’s something very 1890’s and a little outdated about trying to check a woman’s chastity.”

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez wants a newly introduced bill — to pave the way for the rest of the nation — by putting a stop to “virginity testing.”

Assemb. Gonzalez says, “It’s a procedure where a doctor goes in and check and see if a woman’s hymen was still intact.”

The testing — is documented in at least 20 countries — according to the World Health Organization — which along with the United Nations, has called for a global end to the practice.

Assemb. Gonzalez says, “This is not a medical procedure that most doctors believe has any value, so we want to ban it.”

Under the California proposal, any doctor who performs or supervises these exams would face punishment with the medical board.

Gonzalez says the measure was prompted by the nationwide controversy surrounding rapper “T.I.” — who said he had virginity tests performed on his teenage daughter every year.

Assemb. Gonzalez says, “The procedure the doctor is doing — if it was anybody but a doctor, you’d go to jail.”

With the bill now a long journey through committees, the hope is to have it on Governor Newsom’s desk by the end of the year.

Assemb. Gonzalez says, “It’s time that we show young girls and women the respect that they deserve, and that’s not to test them for their chastity.”

A bill similar to the one in California was proposed last month in New York and already has the support of the governor’s office.