New dog breed to compete at the Westminster Dog Show

The breed is called Azawakh and will be one of the more than 2,600 dogs competing at the dog show

(FOX NEWS) — The Azawakh is the newest dog breed to compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York City.

More than 2,600 dogs will showcase their talents in various competitions during the prestigious dog show.

At an event on Tuesday, organizers showcased some of the past winners including the Cocker Spaniel and the Airedale Terrier.

The Azawakh is the newest member of the hound group is from Africa.

The two-day event kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.

