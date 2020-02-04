(FOX NEWS) — The Azawakh is the newest dog breed to compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog show in New York City.
More than 2,600 dogs will showcase their talents in various competitions during the prestigious dog show.
At an event on Tuesday, organizers showcased some of the past winners including the Cocker Spaniel and the Airedale Terrier.
The Azawakh is the newest member of the hound group is from Africa.
The two-day event kicks off Monday at Madison Square Garden.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Frozen February weather with bouts of snow
- New dog breed to compete at the Westminster Dog Show
- Amarillo Association of Realtors donates $50,000 to Amarillo Habitat for Humanity
- Amarillo Police investigating shots fired call near Palo Duro High School baseball field Monday night
- Oklahoma high court rejects redistricting state question