New dinosaur species found

Researchers say they have discovered a new dinosaur species that inhabited Brazil some 90 million years ago. Experts say the species was about five feet long, carnivorous, and traveled on two feet.

Computer animation of the discovery was released this week.

Investigators believe that the dinosaur’s breeding ground was in northwestern Brazil, which at the time was a desert.

Fossils of the dinosaur were found at a dig site and put on display for the media in southern Brazil.

Paleontologists say characteristics of the fossil’s feet and its unique claw helped researchers identify this find as a new dinosaur.

According to the Brazilian Palaeontology Society, the species has been named vespersaurus paranaensis.