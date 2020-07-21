New Coronavirus Aid Bill Takes Shape

As Congress debates the amount an type of relief being offered the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread...and expanded unemployment benefits expire at the end of the week.

(NBC News) As lawmakers return to Washington this week, COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the country.

Nationwide, there are close to 4 million cases and more than 140,000 have died.

Still, President Trump continues to tout the response of his administration.

“We are doing very well in so many different ways but unfortunately, this is something very tough, but we will get us out,” he said Monday.

Those on the front lines of the fight have a very different perspective.

“What we are going through its absolutely horrific,” says infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty. “This is a critical situation.”

The economic situation has reached another critical point as well.

Congress is debating the next relief bill, but remains sharply divided on the type and amount of funding that will be offered.

Two months ago, pushed by Democrats, the House passed a $3 trillion dollar relief plan that has been ignored by the Senate.

Republican leaders meeting with President Trump at the White House Monday say they’re working on their own bill with a significantly smaller payout.

“We are going to make sure that we don’t pay people more money to stay home then go to work,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

