New Clues In ATM Bombings

Florida investigators are searching for suspects recently seen vandalizing bank security cameras, saying they could be linked to recent explosions targeting ATMs.

(WFLA) Investigators are working to determine whether or not incidents of criminal mischief at ATMs in Hillsborough County, Florida could be connected to recent ATM explosions in the Tampa Bay area.

There have been three explosions at ATMs in Tampa Bay within the past few months. The first happened at a BB&T bank in Oldsmar on November 4th. The second happened at a Pilot Bank in Tampa on December 22nd, and the he most recent happened either late on Saturday, January 11th or early Sunday, January 12th at a Regions Bank in Valrico.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, someone spray-painted the lenses of surveillance cameras in the area shortly before the recent explosion in Valrico. Deputies say surveillance cameras were also spray-painted at the Pilot Bank in Tampa before that explosion in December.

“I think when you’re setting off some type of bomb device, that’s an extremely brazen individual,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said Monday.

Read more: http://bit.ly/35TlkwU

More from MyHighPlains.com: