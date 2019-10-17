New Charges In “SD Card” Slaying

A man accused of recording the brutal slaying of a woman in an Anchorage hotel last month and recording the crime on video has been indicted on additional charges.

(KTUU) A man accused of recording the brutal slaying of a woman in an Anchorage, Alaska hotel last month has been indicted on additional charges, according to online court records.

Brian Steven Smith, 48, now faces eight total charges in the case. He originally faced one count of murder, but now faces one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree sex assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Smith was arrested after an SD memory card labeled “homicide at midtown Marriott” was found on a street in Fairview, Alaska. The card contained video of the brutal crime.

The dates of the offenses include September 4th, when police say they believe 30-year-old Kathleen Henry was killed by Smith in the hotel room, and September 6th, when police say Smith’s cell phone pinged in the area where Henry’s body was found almost a month later.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Bmyrdf