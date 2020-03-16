New border wall in Arizona

Crews have installed a three-ton, 30-foot barrier panel at the Barry M. Goldwater Range along the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma, Arizona.

YUMA, Ariz. (NBC NEWS) — New video at the southern border in Yuma, Arizona.

Members of the Army Corps of Engineers are installing a three-ton, 30-foot barrier panel at the Barry M. Goldwater Range.

The Goldwater Range includes 31 miles of a border barrier at the US-Mexico border.

This portion is part of the Department of Defense-funded construction of border barrier projects from California to Texas.

These projects are being executed by the Army Corps, as directed through the U.S. Army by the Secretary of Defense, in response to the Presidential National Emergency Declaration from February 2019.

More from MyHighPlains.com: