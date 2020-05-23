New Arrest In Ahmaud Arbery Shooting

Latonya Stott is excited to return to work full time, but she wants to wait a couple of weeks before sending her two youngest children to day care again. She explains why in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

(NBC News) The man who shot the now infamous video of the last moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life is now charged in his death.

Investigators arrested William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr. Thursday on charges of felony murder and attempting to commit false imprisonment.

“I can tell you that if we believed he was a witness we wouldn’t have arrested him,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Friday. “So there is probable cause and we are comfortable with that.”

Bryan’s defense attorney maintains his client was only a witness to Arbery’s deat, not a participant.

According to the police report, Gregory McMmichael, one of two men already charged in the case, mentions Bryan as part of the chase – saying Roddie “attempted to block (Arbery) which was unsuccessful.”



Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3ggNjNN

More from MyHighPlains.com: