Nearly half of young Americans don’t use deodorant: poll

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A growing number of young people are ditching deodorant.
Nearly 40% of people ages 18-24 have not used deodorant in the past month, according to a poll by YouGov.com.
Additionally, 48% of those surveyed said they haven’t bought deodorant in the past year, saying they didn’t think they needed it.
Here are some of the other statistics found:
- 31% of 25-34-year-olds haven’t used deodorant in the last month
- 37% of 25-34-year-olds haven’t bought it in the last year
- 22% of 35-44-year-olds haven’t used deodorant in the last month
- 16% of 45-year-olds and older don’t wear deodorant
It seems like Americans are also debating whether or not to wash their hair every day, with most voting they’re split on the issue.