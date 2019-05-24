Nearly 70 percent of Americans are making this huge mistake with their money

It’s in your interest to find a better deal for your money.

Nearly seventy percent of Americans have savings accounts paying less than two percent interest, according to a survey of one thousand consumers conducted by personal-finance website Bankrate.

One in five consumers earns less than one percent on short-term savings, and nearly one in four people said their savings account didn’t earn interest at all.

But finding a savings account that can earn more than two percent interest isn’t a difficult endeavor. You might just look at opening an online savings account.