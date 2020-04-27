Nation’s top meat companies give warning about the food supply chain in the US

Many meat packing facilities around the country have cut back production or temporarily closed down due to workers being exposed to the covid 19 virus. Now meat suppliers are warning that if the shutdowns linger, consumers will see a possible shortage of meats in the coming weeks and months.

(NBC NEWS) — “The food supply chain is breaking… “

That’s the warning in a full-page ad, from Tyson Foods, released in the New York Times on Sunday.

It comes after one of the country’s largest meat processors closed a massive pork processing plant in Iowa because of a coronavirus outbreak.

The letter from Tyson’s president going on to say:

“There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”

“Ambulances start coming to our plant people start being carried out of there. And so we were always asking our supervisors basically what is it that’s going on here.”

NBC News talked to one Tyson worker at that Iowa plant, who concealed their identity.

Tyson employee says “They didn’t have enough material mask and things like that, to provide to us so they would start giving us different types of rags and stuff that

they had that they had washed and cleaned.

Tyson responding telling NBC News “We’ve been working diligently to protect our team members – early on we allowed workers to bring their own masks and we even supplied some until we could secure surgical-style coverings which we now require all team members to wear. We aren’t aware of any ambulance visits to the plant for COVID-19 related reasons.”

NBC News has not been able to independently confirm the presence of ambulances at the Tyson plants.

Tyson’s Waterloo plant, one of several closed across the country, shut down by beef, pork, and poultry companies – trying to contain virus outbreaks.

The CEO of the National Cattleman’s Beef Association says fears things are only going to get worse.

National Cattleman’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall says, “If we start to see panic buying much like we did during the first two weeks of this pandemic, then yes, we’re going to have an issue on our hands, there’s no doubt about it.”

Meat processors say that they do have beef, chicken and pork in their freezers, but the longer that the meat processing plants are closed, the faster the nation’s meat supply will dwindle.

