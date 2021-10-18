National Teen Driver Safety Week awareness and tips

HOUSTON (KIAH) – – As we start the week, it’s important to talk to our parents and young drivers about national teen driver safety week.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say their goal is to curve the rising number of crashes involving teens between the ages of 15 and 20.

According to a safety official, on average, 7 teens die due to motor vehicle crashes, and hundreds more are injured, every day in the United States.

To decrease this number, authorities recommend all teens take a GDL “Graduated Drivers Licensing” course. In addition to the officials increasing the learning permit age, enforcing more night-time driving restrictions, and simply more practice time behind the wheel.

In fact, a state farm representative, Alan Maness, Vice President of Federal Affairs for State Farm says, “GDL programs are effective because they introduce teens to driving gradually and in controlled environments.”

Another thing to point out, is purchasing a newer car with upgraded technology with safety detection signals could be something parents should look into.

For families who can’t afford thaT, enrolling your child in a driver safety class at school could be a cheaper option.