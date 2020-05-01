National Guard helps plant farm to those in need

Due to a lack of volunteers because of COVID-19, the National Guard is planting cantaloupe, bell peppers and squash at a farm that donates it's produce to families in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (DOD) — National Guard soldiers plant crops to feed families in need in North Carolina.

Eleven Army North Carolina National Guardsmen, planting cantaloupe, bell peppers, and squash at “Food Shuttle Farm” in Raleigh.

Filling a critical gap, as volunteers stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

This video comes from the department of defense.

The farm is part of the inter-faith food shuttle in the state capital.

Which distributes nearly six million pounds of food a year.

It also teaches people how to grow food, along with skills for self-sufficiency – like culinary job skills, and how to shop for and cook healthy foods on a budget.