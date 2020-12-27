Nashville Suspect ID Confirmed

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A Hazardous Devices Unit was en route to check on a recreational vehicle which then exploded, extensively damaging some nearby buildings. According to reports, the police believe the explosion to be intentional, with at least 3 injured and human remains found in the vicinity of the explosion. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man named Anthony Quinn Warner is under investigation in connection with the Christmas Day bombing that rocked downtown Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesman Don Aaron confirmed Warner’s identity Sunday. Federal and state investigators are trying to determine who set off a bomb inside a recreational vehicle parked near an AT&T facility, damaging more than 40 businesses and injuring three people.

Separately, a law enforcement official told the AP that federal investigators have started examining Warner’s digital footprint and financial history.

The official could not discuss the case publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Federal agents are examining the possibility that AT&T was targeted.