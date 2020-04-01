NASA wants you to pick its all-time best Earth image

NASA's Earth Observatory wants your help picking their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options

(CNN) — NASA’s earth observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options.

“Tournament Earth – best of EO” is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.

The brackets organized as follows:

Past winners, home planet, land and ice, and sea and sky.

The competition is part of Earth observatory’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

It’s also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth day which is on Wednesday April 22.

There are five rounds.

Right now they are on round two — which ends April 6th at 8 a.m.

