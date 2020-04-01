NASA wants you to pick its all-time best Earth image

(CNN) — NASA’s earth observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options.
“Tournament Earth – best of EO” is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.
The brackets organized as follows:
Past winners, home planet, land and ice, and sea and sky.
The competition is part of Earth observatory’s 20th-anniversary celebration.
It’s also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth day which is on Wednesday April 22.
There are five rounds.
Right now they are on round two — which ends April 6th at 8 a.m.
