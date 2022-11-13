CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with NASA have released more information on their upcoming launch attempt of the Space Launch System(SLS) for the Artemis I mission.

According to a release from NASA’s website, officials with NASA confirmed that they are on track for a two-hour launch window that will open at 1:04 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The launch countdown will begin at 1:24 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Officials stated that following Hurricane Nicole, teams have conducted thorough assessments of the rocket, spacecraft, and associated ground systems and confirmed there were no significant impacts from the severe weather.

Officials also noted that engineers previously rolled the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) Sept. 26 ahead of Hurricane Ian and after waving off two previous launch attempts Aug. 29 due to a faulty temperature sensor, and Sept. 4 due to a liquid hydrogen leak at an interface between the rocket and mobile launcher.

The release stated that prior to rolling back to the VAB, teams successfully repaired the leak and demonstrated updated tanking procedures. While in the VAB, teams performed standard maintenance to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries throughout the system.

Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

Live coverage will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and on nasa.gov/live