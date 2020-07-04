NASA plans new ISS crew launch for October

(CNN) — A new astronaut crew will head to the International Space Station (ISS) in the fall.

The launch will be from southern Kazakhstan in October.

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins will join Russian Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov onboard the Russian space vehicle Soyuz.

The trio will spend six months on the ISS.

NASA’s Rubins will be making her second spaceflight, following a trip between July and October 2016.

This next crew arrival follows that of NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

They launched from the U.S. aboard the Space X endeavor in May.

