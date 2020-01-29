NASA: New mission will take 1st look a sun’s poles

NASA plans historic mission to take first photos of the sun’s north and south poles.

(CNN) — Move over moon!

NASA has a new mission that’s taking it straight to the sun.

The space agency says a new spacecraft is journeying to the star at the center of our solar system for a historic mission.

The solar orbiter will try and snap the first pictures of the Sun’s north and south poles.

The orbiter is slated to launch from Cape Canaveral next month.

NASA says it will use gravity from Venus and Earth to swing itself out of the space aligned with the sun’s equator where all planets orbit.

Scientists hope the spacecraft will get a bird’s eye view of the sun’s poles from there.

The solar orbiter has been custom-designed to handle the sun’s heat.

It was made to withstand temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

NASA is collaborating with the European Space Agency on this mission.

