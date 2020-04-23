Musical Salute: Nurse Treated To Bagpipe Sendoff

(KGW) History tells us warriors once used bagpipes and drums to frighten their enemies and boost morale on the battlefield. In Battle Ground, Washington, two brothers are wielding both instruments to encourage a “warrior” in their neighborhood: registered nurse, Bev Lohrman.

Lohrman works at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, where she cares for COVID-19 patients.

“It’s a difficult situation to be in,” said Lohrman who, over her 20-year career, said she’d never once felt anxious about her job.

“Now with COVID-19, it has been a very new situation with me going into work,” she said. “Putting my health on the line and the health of my loved ones on the line.”

Lohrman’s neighbors Daniel Gillespie,15, and his brother, 12-year-old Logan Gillespie, wanted to do something to help.

