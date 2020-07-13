Museums Adjust To Coronavirus Pandemic

Some of the world's most famous museums, closed early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, are reopening with new safety measures in place.

(NBC News) During the pandemic many museums turned to online tours and virtual classes.

Now they’re working back to in-person visits with new safety measures in place.



Those include reconfigured exhibits, timed tickets and state-of-the-art cleanings.

In Washington D.C., the International Spy Museum’s “Safe and Stealthy” campaign gives every visitor their own stylus to manipulate digital interactive exhibits. Capacity is limited and masks are required.



“We have a whole website on preparing for your visit. This is also a spy skill-operational planning is very important,” says Director of Youth Education Jackie Eyl. “You don’t want to go on any mission without knowing what you’re in for.”



Monterey Bay Aquarium has utilized social media to give patrons glimpses inside. Their reopening was postponed after cases in the county increased.



“We absolutely want to get back to what we do best and that’s inspiring ocean conservation but we want to make sure we’re doing it in a way that’s safe,” says aquarium CEO Cynthia Vernon.



New measures will include timed tickets, hand sanitizing stations and one-way paths.

The touch pools will still be off limits, but outdoor spaces including the tide pool deck are ready and waiting.



“People are going to be able to see usually whales and otters, seals, sea lions and birds and they have not been sheltering in place,” Vernon says.



