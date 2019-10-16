Murder rates fall as population ages

Age group that's most likely to commit homicides is also shrinking

(FOX NEWS) — Homicide rates fell worldwide and an aging population may be why.

Between 1990 and 2015, the worldwide murder rate fell 20 percent.

And more importantly… The group most likely to commit murder those ages 15 to 29 is shrinking.

Researchers say age group accounts for just 21 percent of the global population but it was responsible for a large portion of those homicides.

In the US, the homicide rate dropped 43 percent from 1991 to 2000, the study analyzed data from 126 countries that account for 90-percent of the world’s population.

Study authors say the results show learning about how age affects crime rates could help law enforcement better predict and prevent criminal activity.

The study results appear in the journal “Plos One.”