Multiple people dead, 7 missing after massive fire at Alabama park

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT B-Dock was destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.

17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

#BREAKING Heavy law enforcement presence at the docks near KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park in Scottsborro. There are several fire engines, ambulances and agencies here. I am working to get information from law enforcement. Will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/oPQ2mcz6IK — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

UPDATE: Scottsboro Fire & Rescue has confirmed multiple fatalities. 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for. Waiting to get an exact number of lives lost. 35 boats were destroyed. — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.

Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified. — Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020

