Multiple people dead, 7 missing after massive fire at Alabama park

National

by: MATT KNIGHT

Posted: / Updated:

A viewer submitted pictures to WHNT showing the dock ablaze.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:30 a.m. Authorities told WHNT B-Dock was destroyed.

Scottsboro Fire said multiple people were killed, with seven missing as of 6 a.m. Seven people were taken to the hospital in stable condition as well. 35 boats were destroyed.

17 agencies are on the scene, some with search and rescue boats.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss