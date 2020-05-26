Multi-State Manhunt Targets Connecticut Murder Suspect

Police believe Peter Manfredonia, a Connecticut college student accused of killing two men as part of a days-long crime spree, is now in Pennsylvania.

On Monday Pennsylvania State Police released a picture of who they believe to be Peter Manfredonia in East Stroudsburg.

The photo was taken along a stretch of railroad track.

State police say Manfredonia is wearing dark colored shorts, a white t-shirt and carrying a large duffel bag. They warn the public not to approach the 23-year-old as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, you should immediately call 911.

