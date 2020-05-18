Mt. St. Helens erupted 40 years ago today

National

The plumes of ash and smoke enveloped the area as Mt. St. Helens erupted 40 years ago today

Posted: / Updated:

MT. ST. HELENS, Wash. (FOX NEWS) — 40 years ago today Mount Saint Helens blew her top making it the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history.

57 people were killed when the volcano unleashed her fury in Washington state.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss