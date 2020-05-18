MT. ST. HELENS, Wash. (FOX NEWS) — 40 years ago today Mount Saint Helens blew her top making it the deadliest volcanic eruption in U.S. history.
57 people were killed when the volcano unleashed her fury in Washington state.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Mt. St. Helens erupted 40 years ago today
- Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
- Gov. Abbott’s Monday announcement details state’s ‘continued safe and strategic’ reopening
- With COVID-19 cases rising, El Paso officials ask governor to exclude them from next phase of reopening
- Oklahoma death toll reaches 288 as virus outbreak continues